Monday April 3, 2023 – Media personality, Toolz Oniru-Demuren, has declared herself a feminist and shared a part of what feminism means to her.

According to the post she shared on her Instagram story, feminism is the right for a woman to choose what life she wants;

whether it’s having a career or being a housewife.

“I ‘m a feminist, and this is part of my understanding of what feminism is.” she captioned the post.

