Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Sunday April 16, 2023 – A lady called Eferusuoa is heartbroken after her relationship ended due to incompatible genotype
She disclosed this in a Facebook group on Saturday, April 15, 2023.
“How do you heal from a relationship that has to end due to genotype issues.
Right now, the pain am feeling from this is too much to bear.
How can I start accepting the fact that very soon, we won’t talk often, I won’t see him again.
Am really pained…I sincerely need all of your advises.” she wrote.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>