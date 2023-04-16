Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday April 16, 2023 – A lady called Eferusuoa is heartbroken after her relationship ended due to incompatible genotype

She disclosed this in a Facebook group on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

“How do you heal from a relationship that has to end due to genotype issues.

Right now, the pain am feeling from this is too much to bear.

How can I start accepting the fact that very soon, we won’t talk often, I won’t see him again.

Am really pained…I sincerely need all of your advises.” she wrote.