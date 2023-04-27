Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – Controversial Televangelist Ezekiel Odiero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church drove himself to the Coast Region Police headquarters in his sleek Lexus LX 570.

The multi-million car is white in colour just like Ezekiel’s robe.

The Lexus LX 570 model is a sport utility vehicle (SUV) with a price ranging from Sh20 million to Sh27 million, depending on the year of manufacture.

The vehicle is associated with wealthy and influential people in society, including politicians.

Pastor Ezekiel was arrested over the alleged indoctrination of his followers.

It is also suspected that he has been secretly dumping bodies of sick people who die in his church seeking healing in a nearby morgue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.