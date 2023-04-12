Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – There was panic and confusion after a matatu belonging to Transline Sacco caught fire at Entulele in Narok while ferrying passengers to Kisii from Nairobi.

In the video shared online, the ill-fated matatu was seen engulfed in flames as passengers watched helplessly.

Some of the passengers were wailing in the background.

Luckily, all the passengers escaped unhurt.

The fire might have been caused by mechanical problems.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.