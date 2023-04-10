Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – Controversial Kenyan musician and businesswoman Esther Akoth alias Akothee is officially off the market.

Akothee walked down the aisle alongside the groom Dennis ‘Omosh’ Schweizer at Windsor Golf Hotel in Nairobi.

The wedding was attended by high-profile guests, among them county first ladies and local celebrities.

Kisumu First Lady Madam Dorothy Nyong’o, from whom she had been taking marriage lessons, also graced the day.

Akothee has in the past introduced multiple men to her parents.

It remains to be seen whether her new marriage will work.

Watch a video of her parents walking her down the aisle.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.