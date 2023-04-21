Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, April 21, 2023 – A senior police officer was almost beaten up by irate members of the public after his car knocked down a pedestrian on Nairobi’s Kipande Road.

His official car, a Mercedes Benz, was being driven on the wrong side of the road.

He was rushing to a meeting in the city and was trying to beat traffic when the accident happened.

The victim landed on the windshield and sustained injuries.

In a video doing rounds on social media, members of the public are seen milling at the scene as some wondered why the officer was driving on the wrong side of the road.

“Wrong side bana. Why are using the wrong side of the road. Angalia sasa? Look at what is happening,”a man is heard asking.

At some point, the officer is seen attempting to drive away but is blocked by the people gathered around the scene.

“Wacha kuhepa. Unagonga mtu alafu unapotea? Yeye ni polisi anatoroka? Anatoroka accident namna gani,” one member of the public is heard saying.

The victim was rushed to Aga Khan Hospital and is in stable condition.

The officer has pledged to foot his medical bill.

Watch the video of the dramatic incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.