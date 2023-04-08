Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, 08 April 2023 – Former Miss World Kenya Contestant Bernice Nunah was the talk of social media last year after being accused of wrecking the marriage of seasoned KTN anchor Zubeidah Kananu.

Zubeidah’s husband Kelvin Koome reportedly eloped with the hot model and even flew her to Qatar to watch the world cup.

The sexy chocolate-skinned model has a body to die for and loves flaunting her curves on social media.

See her latest photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.