Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Former Miss World Kenya Contestant, Bernice Nunah, was among the guests who graced Akothee’s glamorous wedding.

The beautiful model left heads turning after she rocked a figure-hugging African dress that made her stand out from the rest of the female guests.

The dress flaunted her killer figure and men had no option but to drool over her beauty.

Bernice reportedly wrecked KTN’s Zubeidah Kananu’s marriage after eloping with her husband.

See how she was dressed for the glamorous wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.