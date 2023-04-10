Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 10, 2023 – An outspoken Azimio Member of Parliament has reacted to the ongoing situation in the country after it emerged that most civil servants are yet to receive their March salary.

Te cash crunch in the country has impacted senior Government officials and Members of Parliament.

On Saturday, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u admitted that the country is broke and some of the government projects have stalled, including the disbursement of allocation to the county governments.

“The national government is caught between two extremes; high level of debt financing and financing constraints due to limited access to finance in the domestic and international financial market,” Ndung’u said in an interview with the media.

Reacting to the current economic meltdown facing the country, Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya said the current status of the country’s economy is worse than during the late former President Daniel Moi’s regime.

“Not even during Moi’s era,” the MP said while protesting over salary delay.

