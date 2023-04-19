Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – There was drama along a busy road after officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) busted a rogue traffic police officer collecting bribes from motorists and arrested him.

The officers, who were acting on a tip-off from the public, caught the traffic cop off-guard, leading to a confrontation that almost turned physical.

He tried to resist arrest but he was overpowered and bundled into a car belonging to the EACC officers.

Reacting to the video, activist Boniface Mwangi wondered why none of the corrupt police officers arrested by EACC officers has ever been convicted.

“Has @EACCKenya ever gotten a single corrupt officer convicted and fired from @NPSOfficial_KE? Every weekend officers commanding police stations order junior officers to do mass arrests, and you must pay a bribe to be released. Kenyans are ATMs for cops,” he wrote on Twitter.

Watch the video of the dramatic arrest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.