Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – President William Ruto is not keen on reducing the cost of living any time soon.

This is after he vowed never to return the subsidies that Raila Odinga is demanding to lower the cost of fuel and unga prices.

In a press briefing at State House in Nairobi, the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group, led by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, noted that the Kenya Kwanza team would resist the attempts by the Azimio la Umoja coalition to implement failed policies of the previous regime like subsidies.

He affirmed that the administration would govern the country per the Constitution.

“We are not refusing to take advice, we will listen to every Kenyan but we find it rather difficult to take advice from the very people that placed us in the mess we’re in today,” Cheruiyot noted.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah added that the parliamentary group supported the government’s policy on subsidising production rather than consumption.

He noted that the Kenya Kwanza administration agreed with the President on a Parliamentary bipartisan approach to resolving matters that affected Kenyans.

According to Ichung’wah, the team was directed to strictly adhere to the Constitution in addressing the matters raised by the opposition, particularly the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) panel.

