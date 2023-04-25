Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Senate Speaker and former Kilifi Governor, Amason Kingi, has blamed President William Ruto’s government for sleeping on the job when innocent Kenyans were being killed by a rogue Pastor in the name of Paul Mackenzie through fasting.

This comes even as more bodies are being dug out from Shakahola mass grave where Mckenzie buried his followers after forcing them to fast to death.

In a statement, the Speaker said the Shakahola sect deaths should be purely blamed on the National Intelligence Service (NIS) and the Community Policing Programmes.

According to Kingi, NIS should tell Kenyans where they were at the time Mackenzie was forcing his followers to fast to death and even bury them.

“How did such a heinous crime, organised and executed over a considerable period of time, escape the radar of our intelligence system? How could evil of such astounding proportions go undetected?” read part of the statement.

He questioned how controversial cult pastor Paul Mackenzie was able to gather, indoctrinate, brainwash and starve many people to death in the name of fasting before burying them in a forest without detection.

“These are questions that need to be answered so that we can fully understand what happened and prevent it from happening again.”

Kingi said the NIS and the country must be extra vigilant going forward, adding that the constitution guarantees freedom of worship to all, but not freedom from deadly sectarianism.

“The harshest punishment must be meted out to those responsible for the deaths of these innocent souls.”

This comes as Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome visited the area on Monday, where more bodies are expected to be exhumed.

The Kenyan DAILY POST