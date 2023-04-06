Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 5, 2023 – A man called Zakka Yusuf Manga is thanking God for giving him a good wife.

Sharing his wedding photos on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, Zakka revealed that he met his wife on Facebook in 2020.

“I thank God for giving me a good wife who I met on Facebook since 02/04/2020 and got married 06/02/2023.

After meeting on Facebook, we spent 6 months before I sight her.” he wrote.