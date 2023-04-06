Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 6, 2023 – Rapper, Kevin Gates has made a bizarre claim stating that simply “telling the truth” has prevented him from getting sick.

Gates appeared at the “I AM ATHLETE” podcast with former NFL players Brandon Marshall, LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson, where he said that once he stopped lying, his immune system improved and he hasn’t fallen ill since.

“From me not telling the truth, my throat chakra started getting blocked and I started getting sick. I started having colds until I opened my throat chakra and speaking the truth. I haven’t been sick since,” he said, prompting puzzled looks from the podcast hosts.

“When I was living at the other spot before I moved here, I used to be sick a lot. Just weak and everything because I wasn’t speaking my truth. And when I’m not speaking my truth, I’m not living in my truth. And when you set boundaries, you’re showing love for yourself.”

His comments led the hosts to ask him how being the breadwinner in your circle could cause trouble by telling friends or family, “No.”

“It’s okay to tell people, ‘No, not today,’” Gates continued. “But I had a fear of telling people, ‘No.’ Once you tell a n-gga, ‘No,’ they act like you never told ’em, ‘Yes.’”

This is not the most bizarre claim Gates has made.

He said earlier this year that he went three weeks without food or water and also enjoyed drinking a woman’s urine even when it wasn’t sexual.

“I love for a woman to piss in my mouth,” Gates said on the Fancy Talk Show. “I love for a woman to piss in my mouth that’s beautiful … I had a woman pee in a cup while I was driving and I drink it, right there. Because there was just nothing–I was so infatuated with this woman to where there was nothing about her that was nasty.”

The 36-year-old continued: “She super clean, she like me she drink nothing but water all day so her piss ain’t got no taste.”

Watch video below

Kevin Gates says he was physically sick for a long time because he was diluting his “throat Chakkara” by not telling the truth pic.twitter.com/qhJhaHVHvn — nojumpermedia (@nojumpermedia) April 6, 2023

Kevin Gates says he doesn’t get sick anymore after he started only telling the truth 👀 pic.twitter.com/pCdDUcGEC2 — Rap All-Stars 🏆 (@RapAllStars) April 6, 2023