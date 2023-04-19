Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – A teenager identified as Abass Enitan has been sentenced to nine months in prison without an option of a fine for damaging a police station cell toilet window in a bid to escape.

19-year-old Enitan was handed the sentence by Magistrate M. C. Ayinde of the magistrates’ court on Tuesday, April 18.

He was reportedly charged with unlawful attempt to escape from custody and willful damage.

The prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke, told the court that Enitan committed the offence on April 3 at the Abattoir Police Station, Lagos.

Oke said the defendant was arrested after he stole a ram worth N150,000, which belongs to one Mr Bisola Olusanya.

The defendant who was locked up at the police station, broke the toilet window in a bid to escape.

The offence reportedly contravenes sections 339 and 406 of the Criminal Code Laws of the State, 2015.

Handing out the jail sentence, Magistrate Ayinde said;

“This will serve as deterrent to others.”