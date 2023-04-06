Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday April 6, 2023 – A teacher who was assaulted by a pupil and left with life threatening injuries has been awarded £350,000 as compensation.

According to the UK National Association of Schoolmasters Union of Women Teachers (NASUWT) teaching union, the teacher, based in the east of England, suffered a brain injury, loss of sight in her left eye, loss of hearing in her left ear, bleeding kidneys, a damaged bladder and psychological injuries.

The NASUWT says this horrific case, which saw the teacher receive £350,000, made up part of the more than £15.1 million in settlements it secured for its members last year.

The payouts which relate to cases where education staff were awarded settlements over injuries, discrimination, bullying in the workplace or contractual disputes – were released ahead of the union’s annual conference held in Glasgow this Easter.

The union revealed how another teacher from the south east of England received £100,000 after a pupil kicked a football at her head while she was walking to her classroom.

She fell and lost consciousness and the long-term impact of her injuries meant she had to take ill-health retirement.

The union also secured £115,000 for a teacher in Yorkshire who was dismissed after suffering work-related stress following a restructure.

Patrick Roach, general secretary from the union, said to the Sun UK: ‘The level of compensation we have secured for teachers who have suffered physical and mental harm, discrimination and abuse at work is an indictment of an education system that is failing in its duty of care to the profession.

‘No amount of compensation can make up for the often devastating impact of physical and mental injury at work. ‘Teachers have a right to be treated with dignity and to be safe when they go to work. The NASUWT will never hesitate in pursuing legal remedies where employers fail in their duty of care to their staff.’