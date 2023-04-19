Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – Authorities have launched an investigation after a Brit teacher filmed herself performing a solo sex act in a primary school classroom with the door open.

The unnamed woman recorded x-rated videos of herself masturbating at one primary school in Rhondda Cynon Taf and another in Cardiff, Wales.

One video at the Rhondda Cynon Taf school was taken in a classroom while the door to the corridor was open.

The woman brags while filming the scene: “Okay, the door is open. I’m not allowed to close it so literally anyone could walk in at this moment.”

According to Wales Online, the woman was wearing a school lanyard when she performed a sex act with a vibrator.

An investigation has now been launched.

“I’m in the school toilets. There’s only one toilet for staff so someone’s probably gonna walk in,” she said in a other clip, before filming herself using a vibrator.

WalesOnline reporters have seen two other explicit videos which appear to have been filmed by the woman in school toilets.

In one, the noise of children playing can be heard clearly as the teacher performs a sex act.

At least one video is believed to have been shot at a primary school in Cardiff.

The school and Cardiff Council said in a joint statement: “No children, or any other individuals, were involved in the reported incident.

“As there are investigations ongoing it would not be appropriate to provide further comment at this time.”

A Rhondda Cynon Taf Council spokesman said: “We don’t think it appropriate to comment further on the reported incident. However we can provide assurance that no learners or any other individuals were involved in the reported incident.”

South Wales Police said it was “aware of a report of concerning behaviour”.

A force spokesman said: “The matter has been investigated, no criminal offences have been identified, and it has now been referred to the Education Workforce Council.”