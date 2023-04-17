Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday April 17, 2023 – Sophia Williams, the first ex-wife of Tchidi Chikere has reacted after the movie director married a third time.

Tchidi’s first and second marriages – first to actress Sophia and then to Nuella Njubigbo – both ended in divorce.

He shares three sons with Sophia and a daughter with Nuella.

Today, April 17, he announced that he is married again.

His first ex-wife Sophia took to Instagram to react under a post announcing Tchidi’s wedding.

She wrote: “Congrats my G.”

She added a clapping emoji.

