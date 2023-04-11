Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 12, 2023 – American singer, Taylor Swift and actor, Joe Alwyn, have reportedly broken up.

According to Page Six, singer and the actor — who have been together for more than six years, broke up a few weeks ago, and “there is no bad blood between the exes.”

A source told the publication;

“It wasn’t dramatic.”

“[The relationship] just ran its course.”

Swift, 33, has been on her blockbuster “Eras Tour” since March 17, and fans have noticed that Alwyn, 33, has been missing from the crowds.

A friend of the couple, told People magazine in March, “Joe will travel with her when he can. They are great together. Joe is super supportive of her career.”

Swift and Alwyn met at the 2016 Met Gala and started dating a few months later, although their relationship did not go public until 2017.

The Grammy winner even wore what looked like an engagement ring in her 2020 Netflix documentary, “Miss Americana,” but the speculation was never confirmed.

“We decided together we wanted our relationship to be private,” she said in the documentary.

Speaking to Wall Street Journal magazine, Alwyn said he wouldn’t reveal their relationship status even if he did propose.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say,” he told the publication.