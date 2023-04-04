Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has confirmed that dialogue has started between Kenya Kwanza Alliance and Azimio members of parliament to address the issues raised by the opposition leader, Raila Odinga.

On Sunday, President William Ruto, who is the leader of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government and Raila Odinga, who is the head of Azimio, agreed to have dialogue in parliament to address issues raised by Azimio leaders.

Though some leaders remain pessimistic about the talks, on Tuesday, Babu Owino confirmed that talks are ongoing as he shared a photo with Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro.

Here is a screenshot of what Babu Owino, who is a close ally of Raila Odinga, wrote on his Twitter page on Tuesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.