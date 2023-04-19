Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – An SUV crashed into a Northern California home over the weekend and became lodged in the second-floor roof, authorities said.

The crash happened on Sunday evening, April 16.

Photos shared by the California Fire Nevada Yuba Placer Unit show the white vehicle resting amid debris on the carport roof of a residence near Colfax, about 45 miles outside Sacramento.

The vehicle was severely damaged, as was most of the roof and a second-floor window.

Firefighters and other responders worked to stabilize the carport before extricating the vehicle’s occupant, Cal Fire wrote.

Pacific Gas & Electric also shut off power to the area during the risky rescue, WCSC reported.

While the driver was hospitalized, there were no reported injuries to occupants of the home or on-scene workers, Cal Fire said.

Officials are still investigating what caused the vehicle to land on the roof.