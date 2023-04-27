Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday April 27, 2023 – Armed men suspected to be thieves chopped off the hand of one Abubakar Saeed and dispossessed him of his mobile phone.

The incident happened in Nigeria at about 10:pm on Tuesday night, April 25, 2023.

According to Facebook user, Rahila Nuhu, the victim was sitting outside his house when the armed assailants attacked him.

See his photos and some posts on social media