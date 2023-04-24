Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday April 23, 2023 – Life coach, Solomon Buchi has advised married men to surround themselves with fellow married men who have strong family values.

“Married men, surround yourself with fellow married men who have strong family values; men who are kind to their wives; men who don’t pursue little girls and see cheating as a big deal. I know we are men, and we feel it’s not that deep, but a man who hangs out with corrupt friends will one day consider being like them.

You honestly can make friends with mature family men who respect their wives, and challenge you to be a better husband. Not friends that will call you a SIMP for loving your wife right.

Throw them into the dustbin,” he wrote.