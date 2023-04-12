Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 12, 2023 – Supermodel Paulina Porizkova celebrated her 58th birthday with nude photos, which left little to the imagination.

“I begin my 58th year with nothing but sunshine and a smile,” Paulina whose birthday was on Sunday, April 9, captioned the Instagram post on Monday, April 10.

The photo showed her holding a stuffed animal while lying naked in bed with a white sheet strategically covering her.

She continued: “And the hope that the best is yet to come, and nothing but gratitude for all that has brought me here to the now,”

She also added the hashtags, “#thisis58 #nofilter #betweenjloandbettywhite #greypride”

“Thank you all so much for the birthday wishes! Although twenty hours of my birthday were spent traveling- it was SO worth it,” Porizkova continued.

“Total bonus points for anyone who can figure out the toy reference.

Just one month prior, Porizkova was forced to defend a “barely clothed” lingerie photo of herself after some of her followers accused her of being “hung up on age” and “too obsessed” with her looks in the comments.

She clapped back, writing that older women were “still sexy and viable, and certainly not invisible.”

“What is truly sad here are the obvious insecurities of women who cannot find space to love themselves for who they are,” she continued.

“For what their bodies can do. For what they can feel.”