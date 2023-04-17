Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday April 17, 2023 – The Sultan of Oman Haitham bin Tarik on Sunday, April 16, announced a decree that changes the legislation regarding Omanis marrying foreigners.

Omanis can now marry non-Omanis without approval or a permit from the government, according to the new decree.

The royal decree included seven articles with the first stipulating the cancellation of the previous law authorising the issuing of provisions regulating the marriage of Omanis to foreigners and making amendments to the legislation regulating Omani nationality.

Below is the detailed decree with the announcement amendment:

Article (1) cancels Royal Decree No. 58/93 and annuls all decisions issued in implementation of its provisions.

Article (2) states that the provisions of this decree shall not prejudice the provisions of the Islamic Sharia or public order or any provision cited in the laws, Royal decrees or applicable systems stipulating non-marriage to a foreigner as a condition for occupying or continuing to occupy certain public jobs of significance or special nature.

Article (3) stipulates that documents proving the cases of marriage of Omanis to foreigners within the Sultanate of Oman shall be documented in accordance with the provisions of the relevant laws and Royal decrees. Foreign documents proving these cases of marriage are treated as official Omani documents after being authenticated by the competent authorities in the respective foreign country/countries, as well as the Omani Foreign Ministry.

Article (4) validates the documents evidencing the marriage of Omanis to foreigners that are issued by foreign official authorities before the date of entry into force of this decree — even though they might be in violation of the provisions regulating the marriage of Omanis to foreigners in force at that time — on condition that those documents be authenticated by the Omani Foreign Ministry, and in a manner that does not contradict the provision of Article (2) of this decree.

Article (5) states that Units of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other public legal persons shall implement the provisions of this decree, each in their own areas of jurisdiction.

Article (6) repeals all that contravenes this decree or contradicts its provisions.

Article (7) says that this decree shall be published in the Official Gazette and enforced from the day following its date of publishing.