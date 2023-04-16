Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, April 16, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga that his planned mass protests cannot solve the issue of the high cost of living.

Speaking at Gachie grounds when he launched a Sh 3.3 billion road project in Kiambu County on Saturday, the Head of state said it’s time Kenyans engage in farming, among other development activities, so that the high cost of living can be reduced.

President Ruto said Kenyans should take advantage of the ongoing rains to engage in farming activities to produce enough food instead of being subjected to unnecessary demonstrations.

“Elections are over and it’s time to address challenges facing the people and not time to look for positions to benefit a few leaders,” said the President.

Ruto further told Raila Odinga to be mindful of the welfare of Kenyans as he pursued his personal gains.

He assured Kenyans that the threats by the Opposition will not derail the government’s development agenda.

“Our focus is on development activities aimed at improving the country’s economy,” said Dr. Ruto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.