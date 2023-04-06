Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – Stormy Daniels, the woman at the center of Donald Trump’s indictment has broken her silence following the former president’s arraignment, saying he should go to jail, but not for the crimes involving her.

When asked if she was nervous about testifying in a trial that will be aired internationally, she responded: ‘It’s daunting, but I look forward to it. You know what I mean? Because I have nothing to hide.’

She added he should be charged with other felonies out of the 34 he has been charged with, saying: ‘I don’t think that his crimes against me are worthy of incarceration.

‘I feel like the other things that he has done, if he is found guilty, absolutely, because a bigger problem is that if these allegations against him – or whatever else that we don’t know yet – he is found guilty or the evidence suggests that he is or whatever and he doesn’t, that it’s going to just basically… I mean it opens the door for other people to think they can get away with doing that and worse.’

The ‘Piers Morgan Uncensored’ interview with Daniels will air on Fox Nation today.

Morgan took to Twitter to announce on Wednesday: ‘I just finished an astonishing 90-minute interview with Stormy Daniels,’ Morgan wrote on Twitter.

‘Everyone’s had their say about her, now she tells HER story about the fling that may send President Trump to prison.’

He added in a separate Tweet: ‘It was one of the best interviews I’ve ever done… Stormy was feisty, fascinating, funny & incredibly forthcoming.’

It comes after she claimed that Trump had paid her a $130,000 ‘hush money’ payment to keep quiet about their sexual encounter in the run-up to the 2016 election.

Following New York prosecutors’ investigations into the payment, a grand jury in March 2023 indicted Trump on charges linked to business and fraud.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to falsifying business records linked to hush-money payments to Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential campaign.

While he vehemently denies having sex with Daniels, Trump admitted in 2018 that he authorized the payment to her. He said on Twitter that he paid his lawyer Michael Cohen a ‘monthly retainer’ to stop the ‘false accusations’ made by Daniels after denying knowledge of any payment for years.

About their sexual encounter, Daniels said in March 2023 that they had ‘textbook generic sex’.

Trump has labelled the accusations and indictment as politically motivated and a ‘witch hunt’ forged by his Democratic opponents.

Trump is now the first former president to face criminal charges.

The former president was arraigned on Tuesday in New York City, after being indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

‘I never thought anything like this could happen in America. I never thought it could happen,’ Trump said Tuesday night.

‘The only crime that I have committed is fearlessly defending our nation from those who seek to destroy it.’

Daniels responded with a vulgar message that gloated over not being ‘under arrest.’

‘Y’all keep saying “c** dumpster” like it’s a bad thing,’ Daniels tweeted. ‘It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest.’

It remains unclear who the tweet was aimed at.

Also on Tuesday, the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals awarded Trump close to $122,000 in attorney fees from Daniels over a failed defamation suit she brought against him in 2018.