Kabando wa Kabando

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader Raila Odinga to stop misleading Kenyans that he won the August 9, 2022, Presidential election.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Kabando said Raila didn’t win the election and he was beaten badly by current president William Ruto.

“I find it incongruous for Raila Odinga to still insist that he won 2022 when everyone within Azimio circles knows we ran a shambolic, self-defeating campaign. I reiterate, Raila lost largely for being a captive and defender of Uhuru’s errors. But he is still stuck there,” Kabando said.

In addition, Kabando urged the opposition to stick to its position and refrain from making any attempts to force its way into any power-sharing arrangements.

“It’s becoming clear that Raila’s maandamano will inevitably cause Ruto to submit a handshake/government. It’ll be a big loss to democracy. Ruto won and Raila lost. Raila must accept his opposition role, just like many of us his allies do whenever we lose elections,” Kabando said.

