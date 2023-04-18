Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, April 18, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua got support from unlikely quarters after former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria accused him of not being the son of Mau Mau as he claims.

Speaking during an Azimio rally on Sunday, Wa Iria sensationally claimed that Gachagua’s father was a cook for the whites during the colonial period and that’s how he got the District Officer (DO) position.

“Gachagua says he is a son of Mau Mau, there is no child of a Mau Mau who was a District Officer (DO). His father was a cook for colonialists and that is how Gachagua was given the DO role,” said Wa Iria.

However, former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s adviser and Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi came to Gachagua’s defense, telling off Wa Iria.

According to Ngunyi, Gachagua is a legit Mau Mau, and that he did not get the DO position because his father was a cook.

“In defense of Gachagua. He studied political science at the University of Nairobi where I taught and Trained DOs from 1986. If he was in the class of 1987, he did not become a DO because his father was a cook.

“He is Mau Mau Legit. Mwangi Wairia is lying,” Ngunyi stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST