Thursday, April 20, 2023 – State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed has launched a scathing attack on Citizen TV after it exposed his lies and that of President William Ruto’s government on the price of Unga.

On Tuesday, Citizen TV fact-checked Hussein Mohammed over claims that the maize flour prices had significantly dropped.

The news outlet carried a report stating that, unlike Hussein’s assertions, unga prices largely remained unchanged.

According to the State House Spokesman, the maize flour was retailing between Ksh159 to Ksh160 for select brands.

“Unga prices have started going down just as President William Ruto had assured Kenyans over the weekend,” Mohamed posted.

However, an initial spot-check by Citizen TV revealed that the prices had not changed, hence, putting Hussein on the spot for what was described as misinformation.

The media house later corrected their first report and acknowledged that indeed Hussein, who was a Citizen TV anchor before Ruto poached him, was right when he claimed that unga prices had significantly dropped.

To re-affirm his statement, Hussein used Citizen TV‘s latest report on the matter to underscore the fact that unga prices had drastically fallen from around Ksh200 to Ksh160 for two kilograms of maize flour.

“This is part of what I said; prices have dropped to Ksh159 and Ksh 160, depending on the millers.”

“Underline ‘depending on the millers’. The same media house now confirms it,” Hussein sarcastically stated.

