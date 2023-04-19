Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 – Azimio Raila Odinga has announced his ultimate move to seize power from President William Ruto.

Taking to his Twitter, Raila warned Ruto to start packing because Kenyans are coming to take back their power from him.

He accused Ruto of weakening Parliament and capturing other key state institutions, but now Kenyans are coming for him and no one can save him.

The former Prime Minister stated that power belongs to Kenyans who are now taking it back and demanding accountability from the Head of State.

“Mr. Ruto, you may have weakened Parliament, captured state institutions, and co-opted the judiciary to consolidate power. But power ultimately belongs to the people, who are now taking it back and demanding direct accountability from you. That is the position,” Raila stated.

This comes after Azimio announced that it would not take part in a parliamentary bi-partisan negotiation process.

Addressing the media at the Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka (SKM) command center in Nairobi, the opposition poked holes in Kenya Kwanza’s bi-partisan motion claiming that they were not involved.

“Last evening, we learned of a motion drafted by the Kenya Kwanza leadership allegedly aimed at setting up a joint select committee at parliament. The motion is in absolute bad faith. We have insisted on an extra-parliamentary process in view of the structures of debate in Parliament; we will therefore not participate in any such parliamentary process,” Kalonzo stated.

The Raila-led coalition directed Azimio’s bi-partisan team chairperson Otiende Amolo to invite the Kenya Kwanza team for a meeting to set ground rules on an extra-parliamentary negotiation process.

“We have instructed the chairperson of our team Senior Counsel Otiende Amolo to formally invite the Kenya Kwanza team for a meeting to set the ground rules for the talks,” Kalonzo added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST