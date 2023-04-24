Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, April 24, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has offered to midwife the bipartisan talks between President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga through Parliament.

Speaking in Bungoma, Wetangula stated that Parliament is ready to midwife the outcome of the bipartisan discussions that will resolve the current political stand-off pitting the government and the opposition.

He hailed Ruto and Raila for choosing to resolve the political stand-off through negotiations, noting the decision was a noble idea and a show of statesmanship by the two leaders.

“Parliament is ready to midwife and facilitate the negotiations in the hope that the exercise will bring peace, tranquillity, and development to our country,” Wetangula stated.

“When you compete in a General Election and you emerge victorious, you become the President of everyone; for those who voted for you and those who did not, therefore you must put the interests of all at heart. Kenya is for all of us.”

The Speaker made the comments during a funds drive in aid of Chebukaka Girls Secondary School in Kabuchai Constituency, Bungoma County.

He defended President Ruto against accusations by the opposition that he is not sincere in the bipartisan efforts, pointing out that the Head of State has reaffirmed his commitment to engage in talks with any leaders for the collective good of the country.

