Tuesday April 18, 2023 – Soso Soberekon has shared his opinion on why many people are not happy these days.

The talent manager said people go for the wrong things and this leads to unhappiness.

He wrote:

“Nowadays, Men are dating the BODY while women are dating the POCKETS. that’s why nobody is happy.

“Marriage is not about looks or income. It is a lifetime bond and an unending friendship.”