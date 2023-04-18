Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 18 April 2023 – Seasoned media personality, Sophia Wanuna, has reportedly called it quits after working at Standard Media Group for 11 years.

Wanuna, who was a Deputy Editor at KTN, tendered her resignation during the second week of April and will be exiting the station by the end of Friday, April 21.

She made her final appearance on Spice FM, a radio station owned by the giant media house, where she was a guest to discuss matters of politics.

There has been a mass exodus of journalists from Standard Media Group due to delayed salaries.

Most employees from editorial, management, and other departments have been experiencing salary delays over the past few months attributed to cashflow issues caused by a reduction in revenues, growing debts, and fraud.

The financial situation at Standard Group is getting dire by the week.

The management is staring at a major crisis if it doesn’t secure emergency cash to sort out its salaries and other obligations

