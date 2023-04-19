Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, 19 April 2023 – Interior Chief Administrative Secretary, Millicent Omanga, has been trending after a private video of a woman purported to be her in a hotel room went viral.

The video has subjected her to endless trolls on social media and damaged her reputation, barely a month after she landed the powerful docket.

According to Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, the video was leaked by one Peter Noel Msangi.

Msangi has threatened to leak more juicy videos of Omanga.

Sonko reminded Msangi that the blogger who leaked private photos of him and Shebesh died in a fatal accident and warned him that he will soon meet his fate.

It is alleged that Msangi had an affair with Millicent Omanga.

Below is what Sonko tweeted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.