Wednesday, April 12, 2023 – Georgina Osoro, an officer based at the Maseno Police Station whose photos went viral on social media after she was accused of shooting a Maseno University student during Azimio demos last month claims her life is in danger.

She wrote a letter to the IG alleging that she has been subjected to attacks by members of the public regarding the incident, adding that she fears for her life as she and her children have allegedly been threatened.

She claims she cannot report to work or send her children to school because she fears they might be harmed.

“It has become extremely difficult for her to work or even send her children to school on account of well-founded fears that they shall be harmed,” reads the letter.

She claims that on the day the student was shot dead, she was away on duty in Kisumu, which is approximately 35km from Maseno town.

Osoro wants the IG to supply the Certified Extract from the Occurrence Book and Certified Extract from the Arms Movement Book Entries for March 19 – 21, and provide the list of police officers assigned coverage on March 20 at Kisumu town.

She also wants the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) and the Internal Affairs Department of the National Police Service (NPS) to move with speed to investigate the incident and consider all the exculpatory evidence with the view of informing the entire general public that she couldn’t have been involved in the fatal shooting.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.