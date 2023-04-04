Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 – South Mugirango Member of Parliament, Sylvanus Osoro, has said Azimio leader Raila Odinga has made some demands that cannot be met.

In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday morning, Osoro said Raila’s demands are not clear, insisting that such demands cannot be met.

“There is something that Hon. Raila said that needs to be relooked at. He made some demands that he needs to be sorted but I have to say some things are ambiguous and can’t be met. You have been listening to him in rallies talking about ‘we are telling Ruto to open servers’ it is not within the powers of the bipartisan committee to open servers. That may not work,” Osoro said

He went on to say that such demands make the opposition coalition look like they do not know what they want.

Osoro, who is the National Assembly majority Whip, however, added that the bipartisan committee will make recommendations that will be used to forge a way forward on some of the demands.

On Sunday, Raila, while responding to President William Ruto’s call for a truce, laid out demands to allow for talks between the opposition and the government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST