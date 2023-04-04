Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday April 4, 2023 – Sofia Richie has made an announcement that she has converted to Judaism ahead of her wedding to Jewish fiancé, Elliot Grainge.

The model, 24, said she has had ‘one of the greatest experiences of my life’ as she was welcomed into the Jewish community.

Sofia has converted ahead of her upcoming nuptials to Elliot, 28, who is Jewish

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the daughter of iconic singer, Lionel Richie wrote:

‘What a magical day. I want to thank cantor Nathan Lam for helping me along this journey of converting to Judaism.

‘It has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. Today was that day!!!’

Sofia was raised as a Christian and spent two years at a Christian school, Oaks Christian.

She previously told Complex of her upbringing: ‘ I went there for two years, and that’s where I got my sense. My family wanted church to be a place where we all went together.

‘My dad was always traveling and my mom was always working. School is where I did Bible classes and studied God.’

Elliot, meanwhile, is the son of Lucian Grainge, the chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group.

Sofia and Elliot got engaged on April 19, 2022. The couple started dating in early 2021 and they went Instagram official in April 2021.