Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 14, 2023 – Oluwafunsho, the first wife of Kazim Adeoti and husband of actress Mercy Aigbe, has shared a heartwarming video showing how much she and their four children have grown in the last 12 years.

Oluwafunsho made the video with Kazim conspicuously absent in it.

Kazim and Oluwafunsho fell out when he picked Mercy, who some claim was her friend, as his second wife.

In the video she shared, Oluwafunsho highlighted how much she and her kids have grown physically.

Posting the video online, she wrote

”When I started counting my blessings, my whole life turned around.

#somuchtobegratefulfor”

Watch the video below