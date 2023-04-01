Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday April 1, 2023 – Snapchat celebrity, Ennies, has shared her account of what transpired between her and her ex-boyfriend.

Ennies who confirmed that the document for the house in dispute, is in the name of her ex boyfriend’s mother, said she contributed the balance for the purchase as he claimed it was surprise for her.

She further claimed that she furnished the house with her money before discovering that the document wasn’t in her name. Ennies said after she discovered this, she demanded for the money she contributed for the house.

She said she seized her ex’s passport and promised to give it after he returns her money.

The Snapchat celebrity further revealed that their fight blew up and attracted outsiders after she tried taking back some of the items she bought for the house.