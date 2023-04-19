Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 19, 2023 – “Smallville” star Erica Durance and her actor husband David Palffy, have split.

A rep for Erica, who played Lois Lane on the superhero TV show told TMZ that the couple decided to separate amicably.

The date of separation and reason is unclear at the moment but they are yet to file for divorce. Erica and David said in a joint statement;

“Out of respect for our children that’s all that will be conveyed at this time. Thank you in advance for your understanding as we navigate the next chapter in our lives.”

The relationship has been the subject of fan speculation lately. it’s been a while since Erica shared a photo with David on social media, and she was spotted not wearing her wedding ring last week at the Canadian Screen Awards at a time she was making cryptic posts online.

Erica and David started dating way back in 2001, and in 2005 they tied the knot. They have two sons together, an 8-year-old and a 6-year-old. She was formerly married to Wesley Parker from 1996 to 1999.