Thursday April 20, 2023 – Singer Oludipe Oluwasanmi David aka Spyro, has revealed that he has just acquired two mansions.
In a post shared on his Instagram page, Spyro said he got the two mansions for himself and his business partner.
He wrote;
‘FROM ZERO to owning a property …ah I #COUNTMYBLESSINGS big time I didn’t just buy for myself , I bought the opposite unit for my business partner too GOD has been good and kind to me”
