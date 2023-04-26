Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday April 25, 2023 – Disgraced singer, R. Kelly has been transferred to a prison in North Carolina to serve his sentences prison sentence of more than 30 years.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirmed Kelly, whose full name is Robert Sylvester Kelly – was moved on Wednesday of last week from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina.

The disgraced singer and Chicago native was sentenced in February to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction federal child pornography and child enticement charges, on top of the 30 years he’s already serving for a separate conviction out of New York.

In September 2022, a federal jury in Chicago convicted Kelly of six counts accusing him of sexually abusing three women – who testified under the pseudonyms Jane, Pauline, and Nia – on video, while acquitting him of enticement charges involving two other accusers, Tracy and Brittany.

The same jury acquitted him of seven other charges, including obstruction of justice, accusing him and two associates of rigging his 2008 child pornography trial in Cook County.

Kelly still faces a solicitation of prostitution charge in Minnesota, although that case has stalled as his federal cases took precedence.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx last month decided to drop sexual abuse and sexual assault indictments against Kelly, noting he was already facing decades in prison, saying her office’s limited resources would be better spent pursuing other sexual assault cases.

Kelly, 56, could be eligible for release from prison when he’s a little over 79 years old.