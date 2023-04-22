Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday April 21, 2023 – American country music singer, Morgan Wallen’s recent concert at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville came with a dramatic scene.

The 29-year-old singer who stopped in the city while on his One Night at a Time World Tour on Thursday night, April 20, fell hard on stage while belting out his hit “Heartless”, one of the final songs in his set.

It is speculated that the fog near Morgan’s feet made it impossible to see where he was walking and led to the fall.

TMZ reported that he bounced right back up almost immediately and seemingly without any injuries and also didn’t miss a note.

Watch the video below