Wednesday April 12, 2023 – American singer, Mariah Carey has had a change of mind over the custody battle with Nick Cannon over their twin kids.

According to RadarOnline, Carey has decided that she won’t be fighting her ex-husband Nick Cannon in court over primary custody of their 11-year-old twins Monroe and Morocaan.

Back in January, Mariah Carey overlooked the initial joint custody arrangement put in place when her union with television personality Nick Cannon ended after realizing he has plans to have more kids. The “Wild N Out” founder currently fathers 12 children with six different women.

In the past, a source spoke out against Carey’s petition and claimed:

“The reality of the situation is that Monroe and Moroccan are usually with Mariah anyway.”

Carey is allegedly over Nick Cannon not having enough time for the children because of his other children.

The source added: “But she wants to put him on notice that he can’t just fly in and out of their lives while he attends to his other children. And she wants legal standing as the twins’ primary caregiver.”

Carey, 54 and Cannon 42 got married in the Bahamas in 2008, the same year they started dating. Three years later, the ex-couple became parents to their twins.

After six years of marriage, they pair divorced in 2014.