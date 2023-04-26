Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday April 25, 2023 – American singer, Kesha has revealed in a new interview, that she was secretly engaged at one point in time – but called it off.

Speaking with Rolling Stone on Tuesday, April 24, Kesha, 36, did not reveal the identity of her ex or share any further details about the failed engagement. However, she noted that the man who proposed to her is “still a friend” and that “Too Far Gone” – a song off of her upcoming album, “Gag Order” was written after they parted ways.

The singer has most recently been in a long-term relationship with writer Brad Ashenfelter. They first began dating in 2014.

Last June, Kesha who also briefly dated Australian drummer, Alex Carapetis from August to November 2010 – opened up on social media about continuing to explore her sexuality.

“I’m not gay. I’m not straight. I don’t know what I am. I love people,” the singer wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“I love people because we are all our own little consciousness journeys, dancing around the sun how weird and interesting and fun this life is, right?”

She then concluded, “I refuse to be anything, really, except for open to it all .”