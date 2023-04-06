Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday April 6, 2023 – American singer-songwriter, Christina Aguilera has made X-rated confessions about her experimental sex life during an episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the chat, the Dirrty hitmaker, 42, told host Alex Cooper that she’d had sex on a commercial flight ‘under blankets’ and ‘bent over on a soundboard’ in a music studio.

Xtina, who is engaged to Matthew Rutlerstarted off the chat by revealing she loves performing fellatio and said it’s ‘really important to be with a partner where you can really explore.’

She said: ‘Sexuality is a very specific thing, so, like, what one guy might like, another one doesn’t’ – while adding intimacy has ‘a lot of different levels.’

The star also detailed losing her virginity, saying: ‘It’s so funny that I gave this persona because I probably was the last person to lose my virginity.

‘It was something that was for me. I guess that’s why my messages went the way they did too because I owned it first, maybe. It was later than you would think, given the girl that was doing Dirrty and all this stuff. It’s more of a funny thing looking back.’

The star said due to traveling a lot as a musician, she ‘didn’t really have time’ to date other celebrities saying: ‘My anxieties couldn’t maybe take somebody that did the exact same thing I did. I know how this goes. I’m too vulnerable.’

Christina and Matthew first started dating in 2009 when they met on the set of her movie Burlesque which starred Cher.

In 2010 she gushed about him to People. ‘Matthew is a special person. We had a really strong friendship on the movie,’ she began.

‘He’s the kind of person you could spend hours on the phone talking to and all of a sudden it’s daylight. Once I filed for divorce [from Jordan Bratman], we started dating. I’m not trying to jump into anything. I just left a five-year marriage. I’m taking it slow and trying to be happy.’

She added, ‘There’s a love there, yes. I’m having fun, I’m dating and it’s something I haven’t had in a really long time.’

They went on to welcome a daughter named Summer Rain Rutler in 2014. The child is now nine.

She is also mom to son Max, 15, from her marriage to Jordan Bratman.