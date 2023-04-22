Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday April 21, 2023 – American singer Afroman has filed the paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission required to run for the United States’ highest elected office in the 2024 election.

Afroman’s presidential committee is named “Joseph Afroman Foreman for President,” and he’s running as an Independent.

The singer announced his intention to run back in December during a concert in Missouri, where he told the crowd about his POTUS dreams and while others are focused on 2024, he’s dubbed it the 20-20-FRO election.

TMZ reported that Afroman’s platform will unsurprisingly place an emphasis on the national legalization of marijuana.