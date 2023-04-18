Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday April 18, 2023 – It appears the last has not been heard from Tchidi Chikere and his previous wives.

Nuella Njubigbo, the second ex-wife of movie director Tchidi Chikere, has said that she is ready to tell her story following the break-up of their marriage.

In May 2021, Tchidi and Nuella’s 7-year marriage ended and Nuella removed the Chikere surname from her Instagram bio.

Both remained silent about it until April 2022 when Tchidi revealed on Instagram that Nuella “took her things and sneaked out of the house” a year earlier.

Then on Monday, April 17, 2023, Chidi announced he had married again for the third time.

His first ex-wife congratulated him and Tchidi shared his private chats with Sophia to show that they have a cordial relationship.

However, a sentence in Sophia’s private chat raised brows.

Sophia had written to Tchidi: “Thank God say (name covered) no kill you for us.”

Many said the covered name is Nuella’s name and asked why Tchidi and Sophia are discussing Nuella.

Tchidi then shared his private chats with Nuella to show how well they are co-parenting.

But it appears all isn’t so rosy.

Today, April 18, Nuella took to Instagram to write: “Silence isn’t always empty.”

She added:

“Telling myself tory on my YouTube channel… coming soon.”

In another post, Nuella wrote, “greedy hearts,” but she didn’t call any name.