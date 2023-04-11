Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 – Controversial city businessman Esther Akoth alias Akothee, tied the knot with her lover, Dennis Schweizer, in a posh wedding attended by top Kenyan celebrities and politicians.

The much-anticipated ceremony held at Windsor Golf Hotel lived up to its hype as class, pomp, and colour carried the day at the garden set up with the guests dressed elegantly for the big day.

Among the guests were Gender CS Aisha Jumwa, Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o, MP Millie Odhiambo, Kisumu Governor’s wife Dorothy Nyong’o, Migori Governor’s wife Agnes Ayacko and lawyer Patrick Lumumba.

However, her younger sister Cebbie Koks was conspicuously missing.

Cebbie flew to Kisumu to host a fashion event as her sister was getting married.

Cebbie and Akothee don’t see each other eye to eye.

Akothee did not also attend her wedding with lawyer Steve Ogola.

In 2020, Akothee alleged Cebbie was not happy with her success.

She claimed that Cebbie has always been the manipulative type, who not only feels entitled to her wealth but also believes that the award-winning musician should shoulder every family responsibility.

Akothee was responding to Cebbie’s claims that she lives a fake life.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.